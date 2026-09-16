FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Community Foundation of Broward and the Kennedy Kids Foundation came together in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning to create an endowment fund to support mental health.

The goal of the fund was to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Sports agents and brothers Drew and Jason Rosenhaus donated $50,000 to the endowment fund to honor its president, former University of Miami and National Football League player Robert Bailey.

Bailey lost his daughter in 2022 and was inspired to create this fund.

The endowment fund is expected to provide more resources for those in need.

“The minute that we pitched this to Jason and Drew, they said yes. They said they’d do anything for Robert Bailey and the Bailey family,” said Bailey Brooks Mashburn with the Kennedy Kids Foundation. “Everybody needs to be involved, the whole community has to come together. It can’t just be one person, it takes a village and we don’t want anyone to join this club, it’s a horrible club to be a part of, losing a child is nothing I would wish on my worst enemy.”

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