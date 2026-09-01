FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Columbus High School pulled off a major upset against Bishop Gorman at the Broward County High School National Football Showcase.

The Explorers stunned Bishop Gorman, the nation’s top ranked team from Vegas, with a 33-28 victory on Saturday.

The Explorers were led by five-star University of Miami commit A’Mir Sears, who caught two touchdowns and also had three interceptions.

They are set to face off against second-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas in a South Florida showdown on Friday.

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