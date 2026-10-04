Missouri made a big jump to No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday following its rout of Florida while the Gators dropped eight spots to No. 16 and were replaced by LSU in the top 10.

Texas will go into Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma as the No. 1 team for the fourth straight week. The rest of the top five stood pat with Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami and Ohio State following the Longhorns.

Texas received 61 of the 70 first-place votes from the media voting panel, one less than last week. Georgia, whose 24-point win over Vanderbilt was its closest of the season, got six first-place votes. Miami, which beat Clemson by four touchdowns on the road, got two.

No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Indiana flip-flopped, with the Hoosiers receiving the remaining first-place vote. BYU moved up two rungs to No. 8, Mississippi remained No. 9 and LSU went up one spot to No. 10.

Missouri’s 11-spot promotion from No. 25 was the second-biggest jump by a team this season following Florida’s 13-spot rise last week. The Tigers sent the Gators plummeting with their 45-17 win in Columbia, Missouri, and have their highest ranking since Oct. 5, 2025.

Iowa fell six spots to No. 20 after a 17-point home loss to Ohio State and SMU slipped three to No. 24 after an uninspired home win over Boston College.

Pittsburgh made its season debut in the poll at No. 25 and Kentucky, No. 24 last week, dropped out.

In and out

Pittsburgh is 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and ranked for the first time since last November after holding off Virginia Tech 35-33. The bad news is that the Panthers will go forward without quarterback Mason Heintschel, who tore his ACL on Friday and will miss the rest of the season.

Kentucky, which won 35-34 in overtime at South Carolina after erasing a 17-0 deficit, is the unranked team receiving the most votes, two points behind Pittsburgh.

Poll points

— Texas’ four-week hold on No. 1 is the program’s longest since it topped the poll for six weeks in 1977.

— No. 13 Oregon is making its 70th straight appearance in the Top 25.

— Missouri’s biggest promotion before this week also came after a win over Florida, when the Tigers got a nine-spot bump to No. 5 on Oct. 20, 2013.

— No. 12 Utah has risen in each poll this season after starting at No. 21.

— No. 7 Indiana has dropped one spot each of the last three polls.

Conference call

SEC (9 ranked teams): No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama, No. 9 Mississippi, No. 10 LSU, No. 14 Missouri, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Florida, No. 17 Mississippi State.

Big Ten (6): No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Indiana, No. 13 Oregon, No. 19 USC, No. 20 Iowa, No. 21 UCLA.

Big 12 (5): No. 8 BYU, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 12 Utah, No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 22 Houston.

ACC (3): No. 4 Miami, No. 24 SMU, No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Pac-12 (1): No. 23 Boise State.

Independent (1): No. 3 Notre Dame.

Ranked vs. ranked

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama: The two Southastern Conference powers split two games in 2025. The Bulldogs haven’t been tested yet and Crimson Tide haven’t scored fewer than 45 points in a game so far this season.

No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon: Last met in a Top 25 matchup in 2022. The Bruins, who have lost five straight to Ducks, get their biggest test after four impressive wins.

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