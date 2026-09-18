(WSVN) - With football officially back in full swing, South Florida fans have two big games to focus on for the Miami Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins for the weekend.

Both teams are in the midst of a road trip early into their respective seasons.

For the Canes, they’re looking to keep up their dominant display of offensive prowess against Wake Forest after two consecutive blowout wins. The Dolphins meanwhile are trying to shrug off a rough loss in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first year of a major rebuild for the organization.

The Canes will take the field at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night against the Demon Deacons in North Carolina on ESPN.

The U have raced past their opponents so far, averaging 61 points in their first two blowout victories over Stanford and Florida A&M University.

Those explosive performances have powered Miami to becoming fifth-ranked in the country.

While the Canes are favorites over Wake Forest, head coach Mario Cristobal said his team needs to be ready to face a squad prepared to give their best.

“A very mature team, older team, experienced team, 17 of 22 starters are upper classmen. They are, best way to describe them, they’re fast, they’re physical, play with a high motor and they play with an edge,” said Cristobal.

While Miami’s offense has had several dazzling highlights and posted video game numbers, they fully expect a tough atmosphere as the Wake Forest faithful to try to make it difficult for the Canes to have the same level of success.

Canes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is counting on that electric energy to keep his guys amped up.

“We know they’re gonna have a good crowd and it’s gonna be electric and they’re gonna be hyped up as we’re gonna be hyped up so we’re looking forward to it,” said Dawson.

Moving to the professional level, the Dolphins are staying on the west coast after losing in Las Vegas in Week 1.

They’re hoping to rebound from that tough defeat against the San Francisco 49ers.

With a combined 54 Pro Bowl appearances on the 49ers’ roster, it’ll be a tall order for the Fins, who are three-score underdogs for Sunday’s game.

Despite all the outside noise about the ongoing rebuild, the Dolphins remain focused on trying to bury some of the negative negatives hovering around the organization.

“Fifty percent of leads lost the game last week and, you know, maybe they’re a little harder on us because who we are, and they don’t think we’re gonna do anything anyway so just trying to take on that challenge and more,” said Dolphins QB Malik Willis.

While both South Florida football teams head in opposite directions for the moment, there’s plenty for fans to keep an eye out for over the weekend.

The Dolphins will kick off their game against the 49ers at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday. You can catch full coverage of the game on WSVN Channel 7.

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