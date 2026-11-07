CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - From the University of Miami classrooms to all across Coral Gables, Hurricanes fans are excited for Saturday’s matchup against longtime rival Notre Dame.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, students said the Canes fever on campus is undeniable and that they are focused on one thing: staying undefeated.

“We’re not really focused on class, I’ll be honest,” said senior student Laura.

“It’s all about the U, baby! It’s all about the U,” said fan Leonard.

Canes enter the match in South Bend, Indiana, as number one for the first time in decades. They will face rival number four, the Fighting Irish.

Students shared how they felt ahead of game day.

“So excited! Nervous for this weekend,” said student Ella.

“Super excited, but at the same time nervous,” said student Nelly.

A few game-day jitters remain after the team announced that star receiver Malachi Toney has been sidelined ahead of the big game due to an injury suffered during practice.

“I’m a little nervous after the Malachi Toney injury,” said senior student Samantha.

But they are trying to push through and hope it’ll ultimately continue their winning streak.

“Last game, Toney was covered really heavily, and we just started hitting other receivers, and they were grabbing it and running with the ball, so I think we got this,” said Canes fan Robert Goodman.

As players and staff arrived in South Bend, fans in South Florida had a friendly but fierce message for the Fighting Irish.

“Watch out!” said Nelly.

“You better be afraid!” said Robert.

Over in South Bend, Notre Dame fans are ready for the Canes’ arrival and say they haven’t forgotten the historic rivalry.

Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC Miami Channel 18.

Several businesses will host watch parties for excited Canes and Notre Dame fans across South Florida.

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