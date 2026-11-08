(WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes fans filled South Florida alehouses hoping to watch their team take down Notre Dame.

Before kickoff, confidence was running high in the orange and green crowd at Carolina Ale House in Weston.

“Let’s go Canes!” shouted a fan.

“We got some Canes over here!” another fan cheered.

Even with Miami’s wide receiver, Malachi Toney, out on injury, fans had full faith in their 8-0 team.

“We already know the mantra,” said a viewer at the Ale House. “Today, it’s ‘next man up,’ so we need everybody to step up and do their part. You know, prayers go out to Mali.”

Former UM player Randal “Thrill” Hill, the star behind the team’s legendary 3rd-and-43 play against Notre Dame, even predicted a win on Saturday himself.

“Well, everyone’s talking about Malachi Toney, but you know what?” said Hill. “Next man up. And it’s time for the University of Miami to win a big game on the road at Notre Dame.”

The two school’s rivalry, known as “Catholics vs. Convicts,” has gone on for decades.

“Never been able to win a game at Notre Dame, but this team under Mario Cristobal will get it done,” said Hill.

At halftime, the Fighting Irish were up, but not everyone was ready to throw in the towel.

“I’m alright,” said a fan. “There’s a whole ‘nother half left.”

And over at the Ale House in Doral, anticipation grew among the fans.

“We’re not expecting anything that’s gonna come easy ’cause Notre Dame is ranked number 11,” a viewer said, referring to the College Football Playoff Rankings.

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