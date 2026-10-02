(WSVN) - The University of Miami’s football team has started the 2026 season 4-0, with a good luck charm in the stands.

Hurricanes star running back Mark Fletcher Jr.’s mother, Linda Fletcher, has been hitting the highways, roadways, freeways and everything in between just to see her son play on the field in person.

While Mark helped lead the team to the national championship game last season, Linda also became a fixture of college football.

“You drove 18,000 miles last year just to see your boy play?” said ABC News’ Danny New.

“Yes, sir. Now that was just last year, but nobody’s counting the two years before,” Linda said.

Linda does not like flying, so last season she drove nearly 18,000 miles to see all of Mark’s games.

After gaining national attention for her travels, Miami legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin surprised Linda with a custom RV in August.

“I couldn’t get over it, Danny. I was like, ‘Oh, my God!'” Linda said.

Linda also launched her own web series as she drives across the country with her family, calling it “Fetching Fletchers.”

This season, Linda has gotten to feed zebras in Texas, have a dance party with other Hurricane players’ mothers on the way to North Carolina and, perhaps her favorite detour, visit the Grand Canyon for the first time.

“It moved me spiritually. It was just like, ‘Oh, my God!’ Linda said.

Linda said she makes sure to never miss a game because she wants to show up for her son.

“That’s a part of going the long mile with your child,” Linda said.

Linda’s next stop is South Carolina, as the Canes play the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night.

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