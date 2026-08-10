(WSVN) - The Miami Hurricanes have one superfan who will be attending every game to cheer on her son in style.

With a phobia for flying, Linda Fletcher., the mother of Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr., has put plenty of miles on her odometer to watch her son play football for years.

However, now that’s all about to change.

“There was talk of it, but they would kind of keep it low because they wanted to surprise me, and last year, I had talked to Michael Irvin, we were talking about all the miles I did,” said Linda.

That conversation with the Canes legend sparked an even bigger idea, as the playmaker made a call to his friends at Fun Town RV and turned Linda’s dream into a set of keys.

“Michael Irvin and the mayor of Fun Town RV got together, and they are lending me this for the season to travel to my son’s games,” said Linda.

And it’s not just any RV. It’s basically the Fletcher family on wheels.

This ride is equipped with the 2026 Canes schedule mapped out on the vehicle, as well as a picture of the late Mark Fletcher Sr. on the door. His memory is riding along for every mile.

“That picture, it represents how he was, like, it needed to have a little smile in it ,too, because he was probably joking around in this picture, but he was definitely always talking about how strong he was back in the day to me,” said Mark.

“He’s protecting us,” said Linda. “This picture to us shows sacrifice, commitment, love and the stronghold is he would always say ‘keep going, keep going,’ and so it really means a lot to us, and we use it all the time.”

Linda has taken that message literally, and she won’t just be driving to the games; she’s also going to turn the journey into a docu-series.

“This month we’re starting our docu-series ‘Fetching Fletchers,'” said Linda.

And if you’re wondering how serious she is about this road trip?

“If my math is correct, you got about 88 hours of driving to get to Stanford and back. Just talk about that,” said 7Sport’s Donovan Campbell.

“Well, I am ready. I really need to be leaving like tomorrow morning, but you know what? I’m going to leave a week early,” said Linda.

For Linda, every mile has a purpose. It’s all about her son and keeping Big Mark’s memory along for the ride.

“I’m just also happy that we just continue to just allow his name to live on, he’s really living through us,” said Mark

And with her son chasing his goals in a Canes uniform, Linda will be chasing the Canes right along with him, one mile at a time.

“I hope that I inspire not just women, but other families to go the long mile for your child, stand with your child and stand behind them and help them achieve their dreams. It’s good for us all,” said Linda.

And Big Mark Fletcher Sr. will be guiding the family trips from up above.

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