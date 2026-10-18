CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The University of Miami is now ranked number one in the AP Top 25 of college football, and fans are going wild.

Following a tense battle against Florida State University, the Miami Hurricanes’ win brought them up to the top ranking they had not seen since 2002.

“Miami showed that they were definitely the better team,” said a viewer.

Fans of the now 6-0 team are soaking up every second of this victory.

“The touchdowns, the tackles, it was crazy,” said a fan. “Me and my brother, we were there, we were screaming, we were jumping.”

“It was one of the best feelings ever, I haven’t been to a game like that in a very long time,” said an attendee.

This wasn’t just any win, it was a statement against the Florida State Seminoles in one of college football’s biggest rivalries.

“Definitely very stressful, I was on my toes the entire time,” said a fan.

The orange-and-green pride is on full display as fans grab more UM swag gear to cheer the team on for the rest of the season.

“We pulled it out, didn’t want to lose a game like that, but it was an awesome atmosphere and awesome game,” said a fan.

After waiting for this moment for over two decades, Canes fans are now dreaming bigger than ever.

“That’s crazy, the first time since 2002,” said a fan in Canes merchandise.

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