SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 22 points, and Florida State survived a late Notre Dame rally for an 82-79 win on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Florida State (11-12, 4-6 ACC) hit five straight 3-pointers to open the game and jumped out to a 17-2 lead with 14:00 left in the first half. The Seminoles led 41-32 at halftime, then watched Notre Dame close the gap in the final minutes of regulation.

Logan Imes’ 3-pointer gave Notre Dame a 75-74 lead with 2:07 remaining, but Wiggins answered on the next possession, burying a 3 of his own to put Florida State back in front 77-75. Lajae Jones made two free throws with 35 seconds left, Martin Somerville split a pair with 17 seconds remaining, and Alier Maluk made two with nine seconds left to seal the win.

Wiggins went 5 of 10 from 3-point range as Florida State made 15 3s and committed five turnovers. Robert McCray V scored 15 points and hit four 3s, Alex Steen had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jones added 11.

Braeden Shrewsberry scored 18 points for Notre Dame (11-12, 2-8). Jalen Haralson had 15 before fouling out, Cole Certa scored 14 and Sir Mohammed added 11 off the bench for the Fighting Irish.

Up Next

Florida St. hosts No. 18 Virginia this Tuesday.

Notre Dame travels to SMU on Tuesday.

