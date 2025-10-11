TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mason Heintschel threw for 321 yards and connected with Desmond Reid on a pair of touchdown passes as Pittsburgh defeated No. 25 Florida State 34-31 on Saturday.

A true freshman, Heintschel completed 21 of 29 passes and tossed a pair of second-quarter interceptions. But he has surpassed 300 passing yards in both of his starts, building off a rout of Boston College last week with a road upset of the Seminoles.

Reid had eight catches for 155 yards and 10 carries for 38 yards for Pittsburgh (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Tommy Castellanos completed 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards for Florida State, including a pair of touchdowns to Micahi Danzy — 58 yards in the fourth quarter and 33 yards in the second quarter.

But after the Seminoles (3-3, 0-3) went ahead 24-21 on Jake Weinberg’s 34-yard field-goal attempt, Florida State fumbled at midfield and then went three-and-out. Later, while trailing 34-24, came Castellanos’ 58-yarder to Danzy.

The Panthers finished with a pair of field goals and then Ja’Kyrian Turner’s 3-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive with 2:28 left.

The Takeaway

Pittsburgh got a boost from Reid, who hadn’t played since the loss to West Virginia on Sept. 13. A Miami native, the 5-foot-8 Reid was a difference maker as he found openings in the middle of the field.

Florida State ran for 170 yards but Caziah Holmes’ fourth-quarter fumble near midfield halted a drive and took away some of the Seminoles’ momentum.

Up next

Pittsburgh plays at Syracuse on Saturday. Florida State plays at Stanford on the same day.

