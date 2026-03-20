FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida State University football player faced a judge following a spring break arrest in South Florida.

Conor McAneney was released from the Broward County Jail Thursday night after the 20-year-old posted a $2,750 bond.

The FSU kicker, originally from Northern Ireland, was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer in connection to an incident on Wednesday at the Señor Frog’s restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

FSU Athletics said McAneney has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

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