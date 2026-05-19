FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The remains of a woman who went missing over a decade ago has been found, police said.

The heartbreaking update was provided by Fort Lauderdale Police officers during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Scott’s remains were found in early May in the yard of a Little Haiti home.

Trukita Scott was reported missing in June 2014. She was last seen leaving her job at U-Haul in Fort Lauderdale and was never heard from again.

Authorities began searching for Scott after she did not return home or pick up her two children from daycare.

“Pretty quickly thereafter, we in law enforcement agreed with them that something wasn’t right. That Trukita didn’t leave on her home,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Det. Steve Novak.

At the time, her family feared the worst. Over 11 years later, their worst fears were confirmed true.

Scott’s family was present at the press conference. An unvarnished statement from Scott’s mother was read by a grieving aunt.

“For 11 years, 10 months and 44 days, my daughter was someone’s lawn fertilizer and you tell me nobody saw anything?” said Lynnette Finnie.

The breakthrough brings solace to the family who was desperate for answers.

“My grandson has lived questioning his mothers love, asking if his mom loves him,” said Finnie as she read the victim’s mother statement.

Since the search for Scott began, her car was found in Miami partially burned but there was no trace of the victim.

Her family had long suspected her ex-boyfriend and child’s father, Carl Monty Watts, was involved in her disappearance, but he continually denied involvement.

Police said Monty Watts is no stranger to trouble. Months before Scott’s disappearance, he was spotted on surveillance video trying to abduct a teenager from a bus stop. He ultimately turned himself in but bonded out of jail.

Years later, in 2022, detectives said Monty Watts walked to the pool area of the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center in northeast Miami-Dade and shot his then-wife Shandell Harris as she watched her daughter take a swimming lesson.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for that incident.

According to police, in April, while serving a 45-year sentence for the 2022 murder, Monty Watts decided to talk and led police to the remains of Scott.

“During recent court proceedings, Watts made admissions regarding his involvement in Trukita’s disappearance and ultimately provided us with information that led to the location where she had been buried,” said Novak.

Her family said as they await additional developments in the case, they will always remember their loved one as a great person.

“Today and always, we choose to remember Trukita Scott for the love she gave, the lives she touched and the light she brought into this world,” said Finnie.

As of late Tuesday, Monty Watts has not been charged in Scott’s disappearance.

Detectives said their investigation is ongoing and they will work closely with the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution regarding potential criminal charges.





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