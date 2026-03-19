FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State kicker Conor McAneney remained jailed Thursday afternoon following his arrest on felony charges of battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, according to jail records.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested McAneney on Wednesday. He remained at the Broward County Jail awaiting a $2,750 bond.

The main charges are third-degree felonies. He also was charged with trespassing an occupied structure.

McAneney, who is originally from Northern Ireland, transferred to Florida State from Division II Quincy in January. The 6-foot-3 McAneney is a kickoff specialist who averaged 60.2 yards on 49 kickoffs last season at Quincy.

Florida State said McAneney has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

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