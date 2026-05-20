HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a car was killed following a collision with a southbound Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park, officials said.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash along the CSX tracks near Oakland Park Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, at around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The car was carried about an eighth of a mail south of the intersection with Oakland Park Boulevard before the train came to a stop.

The light colored car was seen with extensive damage and its air bags deployed.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue confirmed the driver of the car did not survive.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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