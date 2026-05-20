NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is lawyering up and taking action against the Miami-Dade school board and school police department after her daughter, who has autism, was arrested and charged with battery.

The charge stems from an incident at the 21-year-old’s high school last year, where the student allegedly struck a teacher after her cellphone was confiscated.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, Esther King said, through tears, that since the incident, her daughter is afraid to return to school, fearing another run-in with the law.

“She’s afraid of going to school. She’s afraid that this may happen again,” she said.

Following the alleged incident, King’s daughter, Halle Hansen, was suspended from American Senior High School and charged with a crime.

Back in April, 7News featured King and her daughter, Halle Hansen’s, story. Nearly a month later, the family is taking their fight against the school district to a courtroom.

Their attorney, Michael Pizzi, shared the news of the lawsuit exclusively with 7News.

“An indictment. We are suing the Miami-Dade County school board and the Miami-Dade County School Police for their mistreatment and their despicable treatment,” said Pizzi.

The family has sent a demand letter to the school district and the police, seeking $1 million.

King said her daughter is being treated unfairly.

“Jail shouldn’t be an option. She’s afraid of all policemen. She’s devastated, petrified,” she said.

7News reached out to the school district for comment, but, as they did back in April, officials said that the district’s police did not arrest Halle and would not provide further comment.

Still, Halle was indicted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and forced to surrender in open court.

“I’m going to transfer this case from the criminal division to the mental health division,” said a judge back in April.

Now, the mother is calling out the school district.

“We need resources. [Miami-] Dade County Public Schools needs to be equipped to handle our children with autism,” said King.

Halle has another court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

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