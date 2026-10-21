MIAMI (AP) — Terrence Brown rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown, and Dominic Bourgeois made four field goals as Middle Tennessee held off Florida International 26-23 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Raiders (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA) trailed 8-7 after the first quarter before Bourgeois made field goals of 51 and 39 yards for a 13-8 halftime lead.

Bourgeois added a 50-yard field goal in the third before FIU tied the game at 16 on JJ Kohl’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Schaeffer and Devonte Lyons’ 2-point conversion.

Brown answered with a 54-yard touchdown run with 2:06 left in the third to put Middle Tennessee back in front for good at 23-16.

Bourgeois tacked on a 28-yard field goal early in the fourth to extend the lead to 26-16.

FIU (3-3, 1-1) pulled within three when Kohl connected with Sterling Joseph for a 21-yard touchdown with 6:06 remaining. But Middle Tennessee chewed up the rest of the clock on an 11-play, 71-yard drive.

Brown averaged 8.8 yards on 18 carries. Roman Gagliano threw for 200 yards and a touchdown and added 41 yards rushing for Middle Tennessee.

Kohl threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns, while Lyons rushed for 115 yards.

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