(WSVN) - Florida International University introduced Miami native and former Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol as the school’s baseball head coach.

The former Columbus High standout will bring World Series pedigree to the Panthers program. Prior to serving as skipper for the White Sox, he worked on the coaching staff for the 2015 Kansas City Royals on their run to their first championship since 1985.

During his official introduction, Grifol made it clear he’s all in on improving a program that was eliminated in the Conference USA Championship tournament by Kennesaw State in 2025.

“I’m honored to be your next head coach and I will give you everything, everything I got. I will leave it all on that field. I know what I signed up for,” said Grifol. “I’m not gonna hide behind our responsibilities, behind my responsibilities. Our coaches are not gonna hide behind their responsibilities.”

Grifol added that the coaching staff will do whatever it takes to bring the best out of their players to build on last season.

“We know what we signed up for and we’re gonna do our damn best to execute that stuff,” he said.

The Panthers finished the 2025 season with a 31-27 record.

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