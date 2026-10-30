GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 17 Florida will start quarterback Aaron Philo against third-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference rivalry known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because coach Jon Sumrall had not made his choice public.

Philo and backup Tramell Jones Jr. were listed as questionable on Wednesday and Thursday for the game in Atlanta. They split repetitions in practice all week, and Sumrall said the decision would come down to “health and availability.”

Philo sat out a victory at then-No. 7 Texas on Oct. 17 because of an injured throwing shoulder. He hurt his right shoulder while getting tackled late in a home loss to South Carolina the previous week. He made the trip to Austin, Texas, and served as the team’s emergency quarterback behind Jones and Aidan Warner.

Jones became the first Florida quarterback since Jesse Palmer in 1997 to win his first career start on the road against a top-10 team. Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 155 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He also ran 10 times for 41 yards, none bigger than a third-and-7 keeper in which he picked up a first down that allowed the Gators to kneel out the clock.

“I’ve said the whole time I think we can win with either guy,” Sumrall said.

Sumrall declined to provide specifics on Jones’ injury, only saying he has been dealing with “a couple of bumps and bruises” since beating the Longhorns.

Philo should have speedy receiver Vernell Brown III back for the first time in more than a month. Brown missed the last three games while recovering from a sprained right knee, which he hurt in a home win against then-No. 4 Mississippi on Sept. 26. He was listed as probable.

The Gators are expected to be without receiver Bailey Stockton and linebacker Jaden Robinson. Both were listed as doubtful.

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