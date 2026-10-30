TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been hospitalized after a vehicle came to a crashing stop inside a Tamarac business after a two-vehicle crash.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene near Northwest 31st Avenue and 441 where the back-end of a vehicle could be seen sticking out from the side of a business.

Several police cruisers and a fire engine were seen just outside the property.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, the crash happened when a driver overcorrected after an apparent two-vehicle crash.

A photo obtained by 7News shows the vehicle with heavy front-end damage, as well as a shattered window and partially damaged column on the building’s exterior.

The business owner told 7News she’s never had something like this happen in the eight years they’ve operated there.

“I’m very upset about that, very upset. The business is gonna be closed, I don’t know how long. I don’t know, only God knows,” she said.

She added that the business has been closed for the rest of Friday and remains hopeful to be able to open back up by Saturday.

A woman was transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is not known.

It’s also unclear if the injured woman was in the vehicle or inside the business near the broken window.

Inspectors are heading to the scene to check the structural integrity of the business.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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