OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alex Condon scored 24 points and No. 12 Florida tightened its grip atop the Southeastern Conference standings with a 94-75 win over Mississippi on Saturday.

Florida (21-6, 12-2 SEC) entered as the conference leader with a two-game cushion in the loss column over Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee with four games remaining.

The win was the seventh consecutive for the Gators and extended its SEC road game winning streak to six. Florida improved to 16-2 since mid-December and remained unbeaten in February.

Thomas Haugh added 20 points and nine rebounds as Florida had five players in double figures. Reserves Urban Klavzar scored 15 points while Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland had 11 points apiece.

The Gators trailed in the opening five minutes before building a first half leads of 14 points on two occasions and led by as many as 22 points on Hough’s dunk with 3:14 remaining.

Malik Dia scored 24 points for Ole Miss (11-16, 3-11), the ninth consecutive loss for the Rebels. Ilias Kamardine had 14 points and Patton Pinkins added 10, but Ole Miss never got within single digits in the final 18 minutes.

Florida led 43-32 at halftime on the strength of a 14-2 run midway through the first half. Condon and Hough combined for 10 points in the surge that built what proved to be an insurmountable 24-14 lead with 9:15 left in the first half.

The Gators dominated the rebound battle with a 39-24 edge and finished 11 of 22 from three-point range. Ole Miss forced 19 turnovers, but shot only 25 of 61, 41 percent, including 2 of 16 from the 3-point line.

Florida: The Gators complete a two-game road trip to Texas on Wednesday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels complete a two-game home stand by hosting LSU on Wednesday.

