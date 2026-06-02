MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The vacation rental company Airbnb has launched a special opportunity for soccer fans to meet and play with soccer veterans at Hard Rock Stadium, known as the Miami Stadium for matches, ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The contest allows fans to play, train, and make memories inside the FIFA World Cup stadium.

Anyone who signs up can be involved in the contest.

“I want them to go back to their families and just be buzzing for the next few days, like, ‘it was such a fun event,’ said former soccer player Lloyd Sam to his former teammate Bradley Wright Philips. “It’s so official, right? The Miami Stadium. You’ve got guys that have played the game. If it was one of us there, think it will be fun, two of us, it’s gonna be the best time ever.”

Sam and Philips would coach fans who win the contest at the Miami Stadium.

They will gear up in the player’s locker room before taking to the field, rehearsing game-day rituals and a motivational huddle worthy of champions.

“Being in an official World Cup stadium is a priceless feature here. Like, you could do this somewhere else, and it would feel real still, but to do it at the World Cup stadium, that even makes it special for us,” said Sam.

Beyond the special moments, fans can discover dozens of local experiences reimagined with a tournament twist.

These experiences include a cruise in Biscayne Bay with fans from around the world to celebrate the love of the game.

“It’s lifelong memories, I would expect them to leave with. Obviously, you’re coming here for the World Cup, you’re gonna get the beautiful sunshine of Miami, but to be with two professional footballers, your friends also, we’re trying to leave them with something they’ll never forget,” said Philips.

Bookings cost $250 per person, with limited spots available.

For more information, click here.

Fans can catch all the action starting on June 11 on WSVN-7.

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