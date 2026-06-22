MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the most anticipated matches of the FIFA World Cup so far, pitting Portugal against Colombia, promises to give spectators an electrifying time, but the prices to get to see it in person are sky high, in some cases surpassing Super Bowl figures.

This coming Saturday’s game, set to go down at Miami Stadium, finds Colombia fresh off a strong win last week and Portugal off to a disappointing start.

Bu what’s raising eyebrows is the price of tickets to the match, which are the most expensive of the four local group stage matches.

Fans still hoping to score tickets will have to check other official ticket sites, because tickets are sold out on the FIFA site.

Some seats for this first round game are going for $3,500 on SeatGeek.

But that’s nothing compared to those wanting to sit near the front row, who are looking at $30,000 a pop.

It’s doubly staggering for VIP seats. Securing those will involve shelling out more than $60,000 on StubHub.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the ticket prices.

“What is most important in all that is that every dollar that we generate goes back into futbol,” he said. “These decisions are not just taken like this, somebody wakes up and decides on a price. There is a lot of analysis a lot of work; a lot of experts who are involved.”

The game promises to be thrilling, with star power on the field that’s bound to keep attendees riveted — with the likes of James Rodriguez of Colombia and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is widely expected to be the final World Cup appearance for Ronaldo, and that’s been driving historic demand for fans to try and see him.

Moreover, South Florida is home to one of the largest Colombian communities in the U.S., creating a clash of two passionate fan bases trying to see their team.

“Match 71 is a different animal,” said an expert. “Those prices, you know, it’s either gonna cave in, or it’s gonna go the other way, and it’s gonna shoot up to the sky.”

The Colombia-versus-Portugal match is set to kick off at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday at Miami Stadium.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.