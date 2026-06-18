(WSVN) - As the United States continues its run in the World Cup, the players made it clear they don’t fear any other team.

Fresh off a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, their best performance in the World Cup since 1930, the Americans now turn their attention to Australia on Friday.

“We played very well the other day, but we know this is gonna be a tough World Cup match, every game is tough, no matter who you play against,” said American forward Brenden Aaronson.

While many viewed the Australians to be the weakest link in Group D, they pulled off an impressive upset over Turkey, winning 2-0 in their World Cup opener.

Both the U.S. and Australia stand at the top of Group D following the opening matches, with 3 points apiece.

Due to their strong start, the Americans aren’t allowing pre-World Cup perceptions about their upcoming opponent to affect their mindset.

“I think Australia, you know, they were really comfortable defending, and they put everything on the line, and obviously they are a real big threat on the counterattack as well,” said U.S. defender Antonee Robinson.

The American squad has a wealth of experience, with more than a dozen players returning from the 2022 World Cup team.

USA forward Tim Weah said that it has been a big factor in easing their nerves and allowing the team to focus on executing their game plan.

“Mentally, we’re just ready, we’re set. A lot of us have had that first experience, so now it’s just about making sure you’re well prepared for the challenge, and I think we’re doing an amazing job. Hopefully, we can continue the great work,” said Weah.

The team may have to take on Australia without captain Christian Pulisic, who has been nursing a calf injury after being pulled at halftime of the Paraguay match.

In the days since then, Pulisic has done individual practice sessions to try to rehabilitate the injury. While the team listed him as “day to day,” he has yet to be cleared to play against the Aussies on Friday.

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