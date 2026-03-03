MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2026 FIFA World Cup is making its way to South Florida, and as anticipation grows, with big-time matches set to take place at Hard Rock Stadium, local businesses are hoping to take advantage.

A major event like this, only 100 days away as of Tuesday, could lead to a major surge in customers.

“We are very excited for the economic impact, the jobs and the media that will be looking at Miami as the capital of futbol,” said Roland Aedo, Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

With higher demand comes higher pressure, an increase in fraud risk and longer lines.

The demand is making businesses ask: Is South Florida prepared?

“Well, we’ve never done anything quite like this. We’ve hosted 11 Super Bowls, we’ve been a part of all of those Super Bowls, but I don’t think anyone has yet the understanding of how big this is,” said Aedo.

Aedo said the economy is built upon tourism, and Miami-Dade has been the place for international events.

“Miami is attractive for international events because we are an international city, we are a global city, we’re a minority majority,” said Aedo. “There’s 120 languages spoken at any given time, so we’re used to hosting international events.”

Over recent months, forums have been held to help small businesses get the tools, resources and knowledge they will need before kickoff.

But the biggest challenge faced by officials will be logistics, security and transportation.

“Not only for the visitors, but for the residents, you know, we also want to see an improvement on the traffic and the transportation,” said Aedo. “Our county and our cities have that at the top of their list to ensure that we mitigate the challenges as much as possible.”

Airbnb estimates $384 million in gross domestic product will be made from travel through their platform alone, expecting its hosts to welcome 31,000 guests across South Florida.

The expected impact on the Sunshine State will be exponential.

“We’re anticipating about a million folks will be generating about $1.3 billion in economic impact, and that’s not just for Miami-Dade County,” said Aedo. “We expect that, of course, our friends in Broward and Palm Beach and even the Keys will benefit from this regional impact.”

And the hope is for everyone, not just those going to the games, will benefit from FIFA being in town.

“We will have opportunities, fan fests, viewing parties throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Aedo.

Aedo hopes the legacy goes beyond the matches, bringing more soccer fields for the kids and lasting airport upgrades long after the final whistle.

