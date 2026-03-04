

Sylvester Myeloma Institute Combines World-Class Patient Care with Cutting-Edge Research

MEET GABRIEL PARDO

Gabriel Pardo, an active father of two boys, was suddenly sidelined with severe abdominal pain.

“I had inflammation in my stomach area. So, I went to the ER,” Gabriel says.

Gabriel was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease associated with multiple myeloma. Rafat Abonour, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System, specializes in this rare blood cancer.

“Myeloma is cancer of cells in the body called plasma cells. We need plasma cells because they make antibodies to fight infection. Unfortunately, in the patients with multiple myeloma, these cells multiply. We have a Division of Multiple Myeloma, and we have a Myeloma Institute. We have the expertise and we have the research that goes with it,” says Dr. Abonour.

Gabriel didn’t have to go far to receive the most innovative world-class care. Just minutes from home, he started a drug combination therapy with Sylvester’s Myeloma Institute right here at UHealth SoLé Mia in North Miami.

“Actually, after one month we saw a great reduction in his disease, about 75% reduction. We are trying to cure multiple myeloma, and we have the tools to do that,” Dr. Abonour says.

This includes access to the latest clinical trials thanks to Sylvester’s National Cancer Institute designation.

“We are unique because we combine excellent patient care with research, trying to address the most important things about myeloma, how we can prevent it, how can we cure it, and how we improve the quality of life of patients with myeloma,” says Dr. Abonour.

“For him to be able to say, ‘I think we’ll come out on the other side of this. Just be patient. Stick with me and we’ll get through this.’ That gave me a lot of hope,” Gabriel says.

Gabriel is looking forward to future family trips and says he’s grateful.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, from the bottom of my family’s heart. He’s given us the best thing that we can have in life, which is hope for another day,” says Gabriel.