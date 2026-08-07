WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WDJT) — A Wisconsin man taking a trip to Cabela’s apparently thought it was too long by car, so he took a helicopter, instead.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, around 6 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Cabela’s in Richfield for a report of a helicopter landing in the parking lot.

The deputy made contact with the pilot, 69-year-old Dennis Pipping of Rosendale, and learned he had flown to Cabela’s because, “the drive was too long.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the pilot was properly licensed, landed safely and complied with FAA regulations.

He was not arrested or cited.

The sheriff’s office says the incident was just a “unique way to make a shopping trip to avoid all the roundabouts in front of Cabela’s.”

The pilot’s neighbors, about 50 minutes away, say helicopter sightings are common. Sometimes, they say, it’s for his business. Other times for fun. Robert Coehorn has lived in the area for over 30 years, saying the helicopter usage is sporadic — sometimes several times a day, to a few times a week.

Coehorn said if he had a helicopter himself and could avoid traffic, he too would likely fly it to go shopping. “Because it’d be fun and convenient,” he added with a laugh. The pilot, according to neighbors, is a known lover of aviation, having an airplane before the helicopter.

“This isn’t your everyday parking complaint,” the sheriff’s office said.

Pipping commented on our social media post about his trip to Cabela’s, saying he’s been flying since 1984. He says if he thought it was dangerous, he wouldn’t have landed, and the parking lot had no cars around.

He thanks everyone for the positive comments.

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