PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida congresswoman is calling for action as pain at the pump continues in South Florida and across the country with gas prices on the rise.

The national average is now over $4, and it could be seen at a Costco in Pembroke Pines where vehicle owners on Monday tried to take advantage of any kind of discount they can get.

According to AAA, the rising fuel cost numbers are due to the ongoing conflict in Iran with the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world’s oil all comes through.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., held a press conference Monday where she highlighted some of the problems.

“Diesel fuel is what most trucks use to deliver our food and durable goods to stores, and diesel prices are through the roof,” she said. “A year ago, the national price was $3.64 a gallon. Diesel now costs almost $2 more, sitting at $5.60 a gallon.”

President Donald Trump pointed to Iran during his address to the nation Wednesday.

“This short-term increase has been entirely the result of the Iranian regime launching deranged terror attacks against commercial oil tankers in neighboring countries that have nothing to do with the conflict,” he said.

AAA and other experts over the last few weeks have said the best thing gas consumers can do is monitor their driving and join discount clubs. Some major gas stations will have discount programs that they can join as well.

Wasserman Schultz said she would like the Trump administration to sit down with Congress and talk about a plan to get the Strait of Hormuz up and moving again to get some of these ships through.

That is a much larger question for residents in South Florida and across the country as they try to figure out how they’re going to fill up their tanks and not break the bank.

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