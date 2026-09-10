PUEBLA, Mexico (WSVN) — A supermarket manager in Mexico came to the rescue of a 3-year-old girl who ran into traffic and was nearly hit by a minivan, and it was all caught on camera.

Luis Cruz, the manager at Super King El Rey de Ahorro in Puebla, grabbed the girl and dove to the ground just before she would have been hit by the silver minivan on Sunday afternoon.

He was awarded 20,000 Mexican pesos for his bravery, which comes out to roughly $1,184.

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