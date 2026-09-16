FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A car crashed through a fence into a Fort Worth backyard Sunday evening, narrowly missing a toddler and two other children who were playing, the family said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, at about 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a major accident near the 1500 block of Heritage Trace. When officers arrived, they found a car had collided with a fence.

The family who lived in the home told CBS News Texas that their three children were playing in the pool when the crash happened, and the car almost hit their 2-year-old child.

The family’s surveillance video captured the moment, showing their 2-year-old walking away just seconds before debris flew in the toddler’s direction. The parents called it an “act of God” that their child wasn’t struck. They rushed to gather their children, and all three were okay. Then, the father went to check on the driver.

FWPD said there were two people inside the vehicle that crashed, the driver and one passenger. The passenger was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said the driver, who hasn’t been identified, “was cited” for reckless driving.

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