(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard made another big haul after seizing thousands of pounds of cocaine on the high seas.

A Coast Guard chopper used sniper fire to disable the engine of a boat off the coast of Colombia.

The boat subsequently caught fire, forcing the crew onboard to jump into the water. Each crewmember was pulled to safety and taken into custody.

Officials say they brought in 6,000 pounds of cocaine from that boat and two others. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of nearly $46 million.

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