MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — New photos have been released by the United States Coast Guard as they continue investigating a missing person case.

The agency released photos of a seized boat in Melbourne that belongs to the husband of Lynette Hooker, the American woman who disappeared in the Bahamas, in April.

Officials said this is part of a complex surveillance operation as the boat, called Soulmate, is now in transit to a separate location for further testing.

Brian, the woman’s husband, reported his wife missing. He claims she fell off a dinghy after leaving shore at Hope Town in the Bahamas. Hooker said rough waters caused her to fall off the small boat.

He has since returned to the U.S. after being arrested and questioned several times by police in connection with his wife’s disappearance before being released without charges.

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