MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after an altercation onboard forced a cruise ship out at sea to return to Port Miami.

7News cameras were rolling as officers awaited Royal Caribbean’s “Wonder of the Seas” cruise ship’s return after receiving reports of an altercation onboard.

A spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group provided a statement:

“Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries. We notified local authorities and are working closely with them. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time.”

The two passengers were taken Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

It’s unclear what kind of altercation happened as of Monday night.

