MIAMI (WSVN) - Former publisher of the Miami Herald and founder of the Children’s Movement of Florida David Lawrence Jr. has tragically lost his two eight-year-old granddaughters in the Texas flash floods, authorities say.

Lawrence dedicated his life to making life better for children, advocating for early childhood development programs to ensure they were given the best chances to succeed in academics and in life.

“My mission is to make sure the children have the best possible chance of succeeding in school and in life,” he said.

Kerr County, once the home of Camp Mystic and other youth camps, confirmed the deaths of 68 victims. Among the death toll, 28 children have also lost their lives.

Among them, eight-year-old twin girls, Hanna and Rebecca, passed away while attending Camp Mystic with their 14-year-old sister, Harper. Only Harper would be found alive.

David Lawrence Jr. mourns the deaths of his two granddaughters, he told the Herald on Sunday.

Authorities and volunteers in Texas have vowed to continue to search for the missing victims. Florida has also reportedly sent crews to support the rescue efforts.

