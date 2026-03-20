FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Transportation Security Officer at Miami International Airport is speaking out about the struggles of working without pay amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, which is impacting workers nationwide.

Speaking to 7News on Friday, John Hubert said he’s still showing up to work despite the huge strain on his wallet that the shutdown has put on TSA officers.

“We have to think about aftercare and being able to pay the daycare, and all this kind of stuff for our children, and it’s really difficult to be able to juggle that at the same time, having to go back to work,” he said.

Hubert, a member of the local union, said it’s been a difficult situation for the agency’s workforce.

“A lot of the officers right now, they’re extremely stressed out,” he said.

TSA workers have been working without pay since Feb. 14, when the Department of Homeland Security shut down due to a lack of congressional funding.

Despite the shutdown entering its fifth week, there is no end in sight for these workers. On Friday, the U.S. Senate voted down a bill to advance DHS funding.

Hubert said many of his colleagues are asking for help, but that the union can only do so much.

“Congress needs to hurry up and get us paid,” he said.

Hubert says in these last few weeks, the union has assisted workers as much as possible by providing food, gift cards, and gas assistance to ease the pressure.

Still, finances have been hit as families deal with rising fuel prices and a strained supply chain.

“Coming to work every day is a decision now, you know, it’s not like it was before, a lot of things are happening right now that we don’t have to deal with on a regular basis,” he said.

Earlier this month, Feeding South Florida lent a helping hand by launching a food distribution event at the MIA employee parking lot for government employees impacted by the shutdown.

Employees and contractors received fresh produce and shelf-stable items.

Hubert says the ongoing shutdown has made creditors unforgiving and that they aren’t paying attention to furlough notices anymore.

“The eviction notices are coming out, people’s cars are being reposed,” he said.

Nationwide, TSA officers are calling out sick or working second jobs to make ends meet, leaving those who do show up in a tough situation, leading to long lines at airports.

“We cannot be distracted by all of these things. Not being able to pay our bills, it’s hard to sleep sometimes, cause you think about, I gotta pay this bill, I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to pay it. The stress points are like being broken every single day; you have to make your choice every day when you have to come into work,” said Hubert.

Hubert said he’s been trying to spread the word about the ongoing government shutdown, as it is affecting every department under Homeland Security.

Experts urge travelers to check security wait times at their specific airports through the airport’s website or social media feeds.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.