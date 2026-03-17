MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is feeding a need during the partial government shutdown.

Feeding South Florida has started up a food distribution program at the Miami International Airport’s employee parking lot to provide critical assistance to government employees affected by the ongoing partial government shutdown impacting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Employees of the Transportation Security Administration who are working without pay during the shutdown are among those receiving meals.

“For us to be here, it’s really important to make sure that folks have something to eat on the table no matter where they are and what they’re doing, so we’re bringing the food to the DHS workers to make sure that they don’t have to use up their fuel, especially since they’re not getting paychecks at this time,” said Paco Velez, the president and CEO of Feeding South Florida.

Volunteers helped hand out bags of milk, fresh produce and other items to employees driving through the lot.

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