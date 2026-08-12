MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal formed Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean well west of the Azores, and a Pacific storm system could threaten Hawaii this weekend, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said, and the storm was forecast to dissipate on Thursday.

Cristobal was located about 880 miles (1,416 kilometers) west of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph). It was moving east.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Ocean, the NHC initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One-C, which was located about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) east-southeast of the Hawaiian Islands and packed winds of 35 mph (56 kph).

The NHC said the system was moving west and was expected to strengthen into a tropical storm before nearing the Hawaiian Islands by late Friday. A hurricane watch or tropical storm watch will likely be needed for the islands by early Thursday, forecasters said.

The system could bring rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) in the island chain, with up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) possible, forecasters said. That could produce flooding and mudslides, the NHC said.

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