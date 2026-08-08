BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WSVN) – TMZ is reporting that the former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has been sent back to an Alabama jail.

According to TMZ, prosecutors said he failed a drug test at a court appearance on Thursday after initially missing a random drug test.

Gillum was arrested in July on drug charges in Alabama, when officers pulled him over and found marijuana and meth in his vehicle.

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