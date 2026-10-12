(CNN) — A man has died after suffering serious injuries when he entered a tiger enclosure at a UK wildlife park.

A police statement said: “At 1.35pm today (Saturday 10 October) we received reports of a man entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”

“Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

The tiger was uninjured in the incident, the police said. The park has said the animal will not be euthanized.

Police added that the man’s family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers. “Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.”

The park was evacuated following the incident. The tiger remained in the enclosure following the attack, and there is no wider risk posed to the public, according to authorities.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near the city of Doncaster in northern England, confirmed in a statement that a “serious incident” took place at one of its tiger enclosures and the park’s emergency response procedures were “immediately activated.”

The park announced it would be shut for the weekend.

In a subsequent statement issued on Sunday, the park extended its condolences to the loved ones of the man who died. “Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly lost his life,” it said.

The park said that it had been contacted by “many many” people regarding the tiger, named Altai.

“We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident,” it said.

The staff team at the park have been “deeply affected” by the events that unfolded and are receiving specialized support, the statement said.

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