TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - While most people are happy to finish one marathon, a Tampa couple is preparing to run seven marathons in seven days.

Jill and Dougin Walker have built their lives around running.

They are taking part in the World Marathon Challenge, in which participants run 183 miles over seven continents.

“You have to push yourself to keep going when it’s not pleasant sometimes, OK, if you haven’t, you know, really trained and gotten yourself in incredible shape,” said Dougin Walker. “But, if your goal is to finish, it really is mental.”

The couple begins their journey on Jan 30.

They will stop in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia, Dubai, Spain and Brazil, before crossing the finish line in Miami on Feb. 5.

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