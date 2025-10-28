(WSVN) - Two national monuments reached major milestones this week.

The Statue of Liberty was was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland on Oct. 28, 1886, making Tuesday its 139th birthday.

The statue arrived from France in more than 200 separate packages, It was a gift commemorating their alliance with the U.S. during the American Revolution.

Since then, the 305-foot monument has welcomed new immigrants into the country, becoming one of the country’s most iconic symbols.

But Lady Liberty isn’t the only icon celebrating. The famous St. Louis Gateway Arch turned 60 years old on Tuesday.

The 630-foot-high structure, completed back in 1965, commemorates the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. It also celebrates its role in the westward expansion that followed.

Four million people visit the Arch every year.

