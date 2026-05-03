MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Spirit shutdown has impacted travelers who are now forced to scramble to rebook flights.

“Stranded,” said a male passenger.

Passengers were seen frustrated while the U.S. carriers are helping them rebook flights.

Some passengers told 7News that rebooking the flights is actually more expensive.

“Just received like the email. I’m trying like to go into the web and find information, but it’s being like really difficult, tricky. Now we are trying to see what we can do next,” said a male passenger.

Several U.S. airlines are now rushing to step in and fill the void for frustrated passengers.

“They allowed me to check in this morning and then 30 minutes later you just cancel our flights,” said a female passenger.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared options with passengers on what to do.

“American Airlines and Delta Airlines are offering across the board reduced fares on high-volume Spirit routes. Allegiant is stepping up. They’ve also committed to freezing fare prices on routes that they have shared with Spirit Airlines. And Frontier is offering a 50% off-base fares across the network until May 10th,” said Duffy.

United Airlines Senior Vice President of Airport Operations Mike Hanna spoke on the situation and expressed his assistance for passengers.

“It’s very important to us, and as a leader in this industry, we wanted to be here to support the Spirit customers,” said Hanna.

At the Miami International Airport, travelers said they have been able to rebook their canceled Spirit Airlines flights at discounted fares.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Southwest Airlines has a separate line at departures to keep things moving.

“Very convenient for us right now,” said a male passenger.

Spirit Airlines said it will issue automatic refunds and advise passengers to consider credit card chargebacks, travel insurance claims, or bankruptcy filings for additional recovery options.

As for this traveler, he states he is losing hope.

“They didn’t give the money back, so I don’t have money to buy another flight ticket, so I’ll have to see if someone can help me out or something,” said a male passenger.

To rebook a flight with another U.S. carrier, passengers will have to show proof that they were taking a Spirit flight.

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