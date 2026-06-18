MIAMI (WSVN) - Several athletes competing in the Special Olympics got a memorable sendoff before they made their way up north.

Fifty athletes and their families will be heading to Minnesota for the start of the Special Olympics, which kicks off on Saturday.

Before catching their train to Orlando, Brightline crews hosted a special celebration for them in Miami.

It gave members of the community a chance to show their support and recognize the hard work the athletes have put in to prepare for the competition.

“It’s an incredible partnership that we have with Brightline. They’re one of one, they’re always willing to take our call. Today, thanks to Brightline, we’re able to send 50 of our athletes in style, first-class, up to Orlando, comfortable, so they can be ready and fresh to bring home the gold for Florida,” said Special Olympics Florida Regional Director Sergio Xiques.

The Special Olympics run from June 20 through June 26.

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