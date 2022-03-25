(WSVN) - Southwest Airlines will now let customers transfer flight credits to someone else.

This is only allowed if customers cancel their flight.

To qualify, however, customers have to sign up for the airline’s new fare class called “Wanna Get Away Plus.”

As a bonus, customers can also switch to a different flight on the day of travel if there are seats available.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.