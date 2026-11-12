LAKE WALES, Fla. (WSVN) — More than two dozen skydivers from around the world are hoping to make history in Central Florida.

The 26 skydivers plan to jump out of planes over Lake Wales and move close enough to connect, one on top of the other.

The goal is to create the largest canopy formation diving history and break the 40-year-old world record for vertical diving stacks.

The last time this formation was done was in 1986, by the United Kingdom’s Royal Marines.

Their attempts began Wednesday and will continue through Friday.

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