(WSVN) - With Halloween coming up, costume shoppers are getting surprised to find out just how much Amazon knows about them based on their searches.

Several customers have shared on social media the amusing entries the online retailer has made on their account’s “About You” section.

One person posted a photo of her section that read “Flat Buttocks,” while another customer had a section devised around how she “kayaks often.”

Whether you find the suggestions funny or worth forgetting, if you want to check out or make changes to your “About You” section, click on the profile icon and select “Your Account.”

Once that page loads, scroll down to find an option for “About You.”

From there, you can add or remove any information Amazon uses to curate personalized suggestions based off your store search history.

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