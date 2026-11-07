(CNN) — The US Secret Service arrested a man near the White House Thursday who allegedly had several guns in a stolen car and was threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Secret Service agents noticed Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos – a Venezuela national who DHS said entered the US illegally – acting suspiciously in a car along side the White House.

“When they confronted the suspect, he said that he heard voices in his head telling him to come to Washington, D.C. and kill President Trump,” DHS said in a news release. “The officers then discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen, and the suspect admitted to having weapons in his vehicle.”

The agents discovered a rifle and two handguns along with dozens of rounds of ammunition in the car, DHS said.

Chrinos was arrested on numerous firearms charges as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle and receiving stolen property.

He is currently in the custody of the US Marshals Service. DHS said Chrinos entered the US illegally in 2024.

“This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to deescalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to our protectees and other Americans,” said US Secret Service Director Sean Curran. “This incident reflects the heightened threat environment in which we operate, as well as the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House complex.”

According to the Secret Service, the White House has seen a significant uptick in instances involving mental health issues. The White House and presidency, officials say, can act as a symbolic focal point for people with such issues.

In May, Secret Service officers shot and killed a man with previous mental health issues after he opened fire near a security checkpoint at the White House.

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