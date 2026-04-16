FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The fate of Spirit Airlines appears to be uncertain once again.

The Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported this week that the South Florida-based company could soon end operations as soon as this week.

With fuel as one of its largest expenses, Spirit faces potential liquidation as a result of rising jet fuel prices, caused by the war with Iran.

Rumors have swirled after a bankruptcy court hearing in New York Wednesday led to a dispute between the airline’s creditors and the airline itself.

Travelers at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport who spoke with 7News on Thursday reacted to the speculation.

“Yeah, we were talking about it in the plane on the way down, another passenger and I. He said he didn’t think they’d make the summer,” said a man.

“I like Spirit. I’m just hoping it doesn’t happen; I hope they find a way to get it all back together,” said a woman.

All of this comes as the struggling airline is attempting to exit its second bankruptcy in less than a year.

“I think competition is good for our prices, so I hate to see it go away,” said a third traveler.

Spirit was previously set to exit bankruptcy this spring after they reached a deal with lenders in February.

According to the reports, the lenders filed an objection to the deal last week, citing the increased fuel prices, which were not accounted for in the deal.

A Spirit spokesperson responded to 7News’ request for comment on Thursday, saying they “don’t comment on market rumors and speculation.”

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