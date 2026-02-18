DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines is selling its assets amid turbulent times for the company.

The Dania Beach based carrier is reportedly selling 20 of its planes as a part of its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization.

The airline also said it will recall 500 flight attendants who were furloughed last year, as it intends to add seasonal service in and out of Atlanta.

Spirit Airlines also plans to increase service from Miami International Airport to Orlando starting in April.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.