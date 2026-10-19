MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - With the G20 set to take place at the Trump National Doral in December, leaders across public safety agencies gathered to discuss their plans for the enormous event.

The Secret Service is the lead agency securing the event, alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the FBI.

“We’re sharing relevant intelligence with our partners to identify threats and coordinate responses in real time, and just to note, there are no actionable and credible threats toward G20 in any way,” said Brett Skiles, the FBI Special Agent in Charge.

Local and state agencies, including the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Doral Police Department, said that day-to-day life will be disrupted for residents on Dec. 14 and 15.

“Unlike major sporting events, the G20 represents unique security challenges, involving some of the world’s highly protected leaders and a security operation reaching well beyond the summit venue,” said Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz

“We recommend to our businesses to have flexible schedules and maybe work remotely and limit deliveries to their businesses for those two days,” said Doral Police Department Chief Matt Castillo.

Officials did not share planned protective measures or motorcade routes due to security concerns, but residents in Doral can expect many road closures.

The meeting came as South Florida has increasingly become a major spot for global sporting events, including the College Football National Championship game, the World Baseball Classic, and seven FIFA World Cup Games.

The event is one of the year’s biggest international political events. It is expected to draw delegations, senior government officials, and media from around the world to the Trump National Doral.

The gathering has also historically attracted protestors, and city officials say they are prepared for that as well.

“The First Amendment right will be protected; there will be zones for protestors as we know happens with these large events,” said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

Castillo said that violence and destruction will not be tolerated, however.

“We will not tolerate violence; we will not tolerate any destruction of property or any behavior that’s threatening to public safety,” he said.

Fraga also told 7News that operations to schools in the area may be affected.

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